Megan Thee Stallion ‘Nervous And Excited’ About New Documentary ‘In Her Words’

Megan Thee Stallion is “nervous and excited” about getting candid for fans in her new Amazon Prime documentary.

The Grammy award-winning rapper took to Instagram on Monday to announce the release of Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Eyes, coming to Amazon Prime on Oct. 31.

“Hotties, my documentary is out Oct 31st💜 I’m nervous and excited for yall to see it butttt it’s finally here 🥹,” she captioned the post.

Emmy award-winning documentary director Nneka Onuorah’s effort offers fans an “unprecedented” glimpse into the life of the “Savage” rapper as she shares her story on her own terms, People reports.

“Follow the Houston native’s journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure, and success. The documentary unpacks Megan’s most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete,” according to the synopsis.

The documentary has much ground to cover, as Megan’s career has been marked by significant events since the release of her debut album, Good News in November 2020, just four months after the shooting incident with rapper Tory Lanez. Following a lengthy legal battle, including a high-profile two-week trial, Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan and sentenced to 10 years in prison in August 2023.

On the music front, Megan’s feature-length documentary follows the release of her self-titled third studio album, MEGAN. After a legal battle with her former labels, 1501 Entertainment and 300 Entertainment, in 2023 she dropped the album under her own independent label, Hot Girl Productions.

Onurah won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program for her work on Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. Her other works include producing the television mini-series Truth Be Told and the Black Girls Rock awards show from 2011 to 2015.

