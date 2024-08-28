Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Megan Thee Stallion Pops Up With New NBA Beau While On Social Media Megan accidentally uploaded a video of her in the bed with her NBA player-beau to her Instagram.







Megan Thee Stallion has a new man in her life, and he happens to shoot hoops. The rapper showed off her boyfriend, Chicago Bulls player Torrey Craig, in a video uploaded to Instagram.

Megan made their relationship “Instagram Official” to her fans on Aug. 27. The couple appeared in bed together and played the Couples Challenge, confirming that they were together. While cuddled up, they played the game, answering questions such as “Who’s the most likely.” The Neighborhood Talk reposted the footage.

However, the video appeared to have accidentally uploaded to her account, which boasts over 32 million followers. While the 29-year-old did not intend to go public with her new beau, the two seem to enjoy one another’s company.

Despite the accidental reveal, fans did learn more about her relationship with Craig through their responses. The couple agreed that Megan was the better cook and kisser, took longer to get ready, and was more likely to get arrested. In a sweeter moment, the duo could not agree on who said “I love you” first.

Megan has been in high-profile romances before. Most notably, the rapper dated songwriter Pardison Fontaine on and off from 2021 to 2023. However, the duo split amid cheating allegations against Fontaine. Moreover, she also had an alleged romantic entanglement with fellow artist Tory Lanez. A jury later found Lanez guilty of shooting Megan in the foot in an October 2020 incident.

However, Megan is leaving her past behind and shedding new skin, as symbolized in her latest album, “Megan.” The LP, which was released in June, accompanied her Hot Girl Summer tour. The rapper’s first headlining concert tour is still ongoing and will conclude on Sept. 26 with a show in New York City.

While Megan indulges in the success of her new era, she is also having fun in the romance department.