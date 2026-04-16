Hot Girl Summer Goes Co-Ed (And Canine): Megan Thee Stallion Expands Swim Line

Megan Thee Stallion wants every person and animal to show off their hottie status this summer.

The rapper and entrepreneur has expanded her Hot Girl Summer swimwear line to introduce new pieces for men and furry friends. A dog owner herself, Megan Thee Stallion showed off the new collection on Instagram on April 14.

“CALLING ALL MY HOT GIRLS, HOT BOYS & HOT DOGS !! Hot Girl Universe just landed at Walmart,” she explained in the caption. “Grab your Hot Girl Summer swim now.”

The promotional teaser showed the 31-year-old in vibrant swimwear as she introduced the “Hot Girl Universe.” As for the pet line’s cover model, Megan brought in her own furry friend, a French bulldog named 4oe.

The collection, available at Walmart, already had bikinis, one-pieces, and coverups for the ladies. Now, it features more variations, including “Hot Boy Summer” swim trunks in tan, pink, and orange. For the little hotties, Megan has a “Hot Dog Summer”: T-shirts and “barkinis” for dogs to match their loving owners.

As the self-proclaimed leader of the season, the rapper is doing her part to ensure another Hot Girl Summer.

“I really wanted to expand my reach with this year’s collection and bring everyone into my Hot Girl Universe,” Megan said in a press release, according to Billboard. “Our brand is all about inclusivity, so it was important for me to design pieces for everyone to kick off the summer in style. It’s going to be so much fun seeing the Hotties and their pets wearing their matching looks.”

With prices ranging from just under $10 to $32, those with poolside plans can purchase swimwear for everybody in the group chat.

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