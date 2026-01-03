Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Megan Thee Stallion Serves Customers At Opening Of Her First Popeyes Franchise In Miami Megan Thee Stallion was front and center greeting staff and customers at the grand opening of her Popeyes franchise location in Miami.







Megan Thee Stallion greeted her entire “Hot Staff” and served up customers at the official opening of her debut Popeyes franchise location in South Beach, Miami.

The Grammy-winning rapper opened up about her partnership with the fast-food brand and proudly highlighted her role as a franchise owner after unveiling her new, personally built Popeyes restaurant in Miami on Dec. 31. A video shared on Instagram shows Megan greeting employees by name and jumping behind the counter to help prepare meals for the first customers.

“Prepping Thee Hot Staff before THEE FIRST EVER MEGAN THEE STALLION POPEYES OPENED,” she captioned the post. “I’m so excited, so proud, and I just feel so much gratitude! I’m officially a franchise owner. Come to South Beach, Miami, and dine with us.”

The opening marks the next step in her ongoing partnership with Popeyes, which began with the launch of her “Hottie Sauce” in 2021 and the earlier tease that the restaurant was on the way. Back in April 2025, the “Savage” rapper shared her excitement for the eatery’s opening in a TikTok video touring the construction site.

“I wear many hats. When I’m in the [recording] booth, I wear that hat. When I’m at Popeyes, I wear this hat,” she said at the time.

With the launch of her personally built franchise location, Megan showed her dedication to the role. She received praise from fans for her response to the store manager’s attempt to bypass introducing each member of the inaugural staff.

”You don’t need to know everyone’s names,” he said.

“Oh, yes, I do,” Megan replied before walking around the store, asking each staffer for their name and offering them a personal welcome.

“Samir? Love the name Samir. Oh, you’re Rick? Heyy Rick!” she said with excitement.

The video also captured Megan’s excitement as she met with her team and built morale, telling them she planned to stop by often to keep the liven up the spot.

”This is going to be the best experience for me, and hopefully for y’all, because I’m going to be coming up in here acting a fool, and I’m going to try to see what y’all got going on in here,” she told her staff. “I hope this is a fun job, and I hope everyone has a blast!”

