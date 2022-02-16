Honoring Her Late Parents, Megan Thee Stallion Launches Pete and Thomas Foundation

Megan Thee Stallion just celebrated her birthday, and she officially announced the launch of the Pete and Thomas Foundation on the same day.

On her 27th birthday, Megan took to social media to let the world know about the Pete and Thomas Foundation, named after her parents, Holly Thomas & Joseph Pete Jr.

“In celebration of my birthday, I’m honored to introduce the Pete and Thomas Foundation. @PeteThomasFDN is a non-profit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world. My parents raised me to help others and give back, and I’m incredibly proud to launch this foundation in their memory. Follow @PeteThomasFDN for more ❤️”

The foundation focuses on education, health and wellness, and housing.

The Pete & Thomas Foundation’s educational emphasis will provide scholarships, school supplies, and resources to support students who are in high-need communities. In terms of health and wellness, it will support cancer care, mental health, and food insecurity in the community. The housing component plans to address housing issues for senior citizens, single mothers, and families affected by financial emergencies and natural disasters.

The rapper is no stranger to giving back. As recently as December, upon graduating with a college degree from Texas Southern University in Houston, she set up a college fund to help other students achieve their college education goals.

In January, Megan Thee Stallion and Issa Rae were among the celebrities whose tweets appeared in their hometown locations in eight cities around North America.

In gratitude for the celebrities’ participation, Twitter will donate $1 million to charities of their choice, including the Boys and Girls Club, Destination Crenshaw, The 3-D Foundation, and UNICEF Canada.

More information about The Pete & Thomas Foundation can be found at this link.