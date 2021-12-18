Megan Thee Stallion Inks First-Look Deal With Netflix

Making moves in Hip-Hop, college and now filmmaking, Megan Thee Stallion is about to do some work in the streaming world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the recent Texas Southern University graduate has just signed a first-look deal with Netflix. The Savage rapper will be creating and executive-producing original content, as well as other projects, for the streaming giant.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan stated. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Last weekend, the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist went home with a college degree from Texas Southern University in Houston. The WAP artist received a bachelor’s degree in health administration from Texas Southern University in Houston.

The bulk of Megan’s success has happened since she went back to school. Over the last two years, she’s amassed 11 platinum singles, including her viral hit “Savage,” which, boosted by a Beyoncé-assisted remix, has sold over 4 million copies. The song also earned Megan two Grammys in 2020—for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance—the same year she took home the Grammy for Best New Artist.

During this period, she has expanded beyond the music world, becoming an ambassador for Revlon and Mielle Organics and launching successful marketing campaigns with CashApp, Fashion Nova, Nike, and most recently, Popeye’s Chicken.

She closes this very eventful year out on a great note. Earlier this summer, with the latest release of Sports Illustrated’s annual Swimsuit Issue, the publication made history by featuring Megan Thee Stallion as the first rapper to ever grace the cover of the annual issue.

Before that noted distinction, the entrepreneur announced that she had planned to provide a full-blown, full-tuition, four-year scholarship for a student looking to pursue their education at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment Long Island University.

Megan also used that opportunity to announce that she will participate in Long Island University‘s “Industry Expert Speaker Series.” She will be speaking to students who are enrolled at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment to delve deeper into her industry expertise.