Megan Thee Stallion & Ne-Yo Compete For Charity On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ 

Celebrity Family Feud made its return to the airwaves on July 9 and featured “W.A.P.” recording artist Megan Thee Stallion leading a team against singer-songwriter Ne-Yo and his family.

According to Billboard, the episode premiered as the first in a two-hour bloc which also featured NFL players going up against a team of Olympians for the second show.

Hello Beautiful reported that Megan’s manager, Travis Farris, friends Jaela Mitchell and Kellon Williams, and celebrity fashion stylist Bryon Javar connected with her on the show. Ne-Yo was joined by his mother, Lorraine Smith; his sister, Nicole Smith; his brother, Jayvon Smith; and his brother’s wife, Antonia Soobyia. They were playing to raise money for AVDA (Aid to Victims of Domestic Abuse), a Houston-based non-profit organization.

A memorable moment from the show included Family Feud host Stever Harvey asking Megan, “Name something you’ve done to your mate’s feet.” The rapper responded by shouting out, “Massage!” beating her fellow recording artist to the buzzer. The number one answer was, “Rubbed ‘Em.”

Before the game ended, during the bonus round, Harvey asked her, “Name something that might be curvy.”

Without batting an eye, she swiftly responded by saying, “Me,” which made Harvey start clapping in agreement, and the crowd approved the answer. Megan flaunted her curves in front of the cameras and audience before asking the host, “Can I say that?” As he was still shaking his head in approval, he responded by saying, “You might as well.”

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper and her team ended up beating Ne-Yo’s family in the matchup.

It’s been a good year for the Texas-bred lyricist. In April, she received the Catalyst of Change Award at the Planned Parenthood of Greater New York’s Spring Into Action Gala, acknowledging her noticeable contributions to women’s health.

