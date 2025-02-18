Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Megan Thee Stallion Launches Premium Tequila ‘Chicas Divertidas’ In Celebration of Her 30th Birthday Megan Thee Stallion celebrated her 30th birthday by launching her first-ever spirits brand.







Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating her milestone 30th birthday with a new business endeavor that’s very on-brand for the certified Hot Girl.

On Saturday, the three-time Grammy-winning rapper unveiled her new tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, featuring two premium varieties—Blanco and Reposado. Launched to coincide with Megan’s actual birthday, the new tequila was designed to inspire and empower individuals to embrace their inner hottie.

“As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties,” Megan said in a press release. After years of championing various spirits in her lyrics and party lifestyle, the Houston native is proud to step into entrepreneurship with her own tequila brand—one that perfectly embodies her Hot Girl ethos.

“Smooth, sultry, and premium. This process has been years in the making, and I’m so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand, Megan said.

“I know the Hotties are ready, it’s time to give them a drink made by me! I’m excited to share this labor of love with you all and hope you are inspired to enter your CHICAS ERA!”

Crafted from single-source 100% Blue Weber agave, Chicas Divertidas is made with peak-maturity agave harvested from the red volcanic highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. Produced at Casa Centinela (NOM 1140)—a historic distillery preserving tradition since 1904—the tequila benefits from the region’s rich volcanic soil and cooler climate, which yield naturally sweeter agave.

Megan chose a striking design for the bottle, drawing inspiration from the bold and mysterious Angel’s Trumpet—a flower known for its vivid colors and alluring presence. The sleek, curvaceous bottle features unique cuts and grooves reminiscent of the agave plant, with a stunning orange, pink, red, and purple gradient. Topping it off is a dagger-pierced heart that crowns the bottle, embodying the brand’s fearless spirit: “Keep it cute, classy, and cutthroat.”

Chicas Divertidas Blanco and Reposado are bottled at 40% ABV and available in 750ml sizes. Starting today, they can be pre-ordered at ChicasDivertidasTequila.com and ReserveBar.com. The tequilas will also be released in limited quantities at select U.S. retailers, with a suggested retail price of $70 for Blanco and $80 for Reposado.

