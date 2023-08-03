Tory Lanez Seeks Leniency Requests Probation and Rehab

Tory Lanez’s lawyers haven’t stopped working toward the Toronto rapper’s release from prison after he was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

A 41-page memo filed Tuesday, August 1, says the singer/rapper maintains his innocence and is aiming for a light sentence of probation and drug rehabilitation, according to Legal Affairs and Trials. The filing comes ahead of Lanez’s sentence scheduled for next week.

Lanez’s defense lawyers, Jose Baez of Miami, Florida, and Ed Welbourn of Newport Beach, California, are questioning the quality of the investigation that determined the “Say It” singer was the one who fired five rounds toward Megan that injured her feet on the night of July 12, 2020, in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills area.

According to the filing, evidence Lanez is guilty of the shooting “is questionable at best and by no means overwhelming,” hence Lanez’s “lack of remorse” toward the incident. The filing notes Lanez’, real name Daystar Peterson, childhood trauma as a cause for his actions.

“Assuming the allegations are true, Mr. Peterson’s psychological, physical, and childhood trauma was a factor in the commission of the offense,” the filing states.

“Likewise, the current offense is connected to Mr. Peterson’s childhood trauma and mental illness, alcohol-use disorder.”

“Mr. Peterson’s alcohol-use disorder, although not amounting to a defense, reduced his culpability,” it adds.

Lanez’s lawyers are hoping to combat prosecutors’ aim to sentence the rapper to 13 years. They cite his lack of accountability and the “campaign of misinformation” he spread about the case.

“His online reach is worldwide (millions of followers plus casual observers) and the defendant’s statements embolden his followers so that they too have been complicit in re-traumatizing the victim,” prosecutors wrote in their memo. “He is responsible for the effect of his words and his actions.”

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge David Herriford is scheduled to sentence Lanez on Monday at 10:30 am.

RELATED CONTENT: Tory Lanez Ex-Lawyer Denies Attempted ‘Bribe’ With Megan Thee Stallion Former Friend