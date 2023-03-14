Megan Thee Stallion Thanks ‘Auntie’ Beyoncé For Renaissance Tour Tickets

Not everyone could get their hands on those pricey Renaissance tour tickets, but Megan Thee Stallion will surely be in attendance thanks to “Auntie” Beyoncé!

The “Savage” rapper returned to the red carpet to attend Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party where she announced her presence at Queen Bey’s upcoming world tour.

“I ain’t gonna tell you who I got ’em from,” she jokingly told Entertainment Tonight when asked if she has tickets.

“Because they’re gonna be hating on me, but I got ‘em. … You know I called up them directly, ‘Beyoncé! Lemme get a ticket!’”

.@TheeStallion confirms that “Auntie” Beyoncé hooked her up with tickets for her upcoming #RENAISSANCEWorldTour. pic.twitter.com/TeKba5b0Vb — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) March 13, 2023

When asked if she planned on attending Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars after-party, Megan teased how locked in she is with the “Cozy” songstress.

“I am, after this. You know Beyoncé is my auntie!” Megan quipped. “This my first night out, and here. I’m ready.”

The Grammy award-winning rapper’s appearance at the Vanity Fair afterparty was her first red carpet appearance in wake of Tory Lanez being found guilty of shooting her in July 2020. Lanez’ December 2022 guilty verdict came after Megan testified against her former friend at his felony assault trial.

After the week-long trial, Lanez was convicted on three counts. He is currently incarcerated while awaiting a new trial motion that will be heard on April 10. If the motion is rejected, Lanez will be sentenced.

Megan hasn’t released any new music leading up to the trial and since the verdict was made. But she hinted a return to the studio ahead following her recent legal win against 1501 CEO Carl Crawford.

The “Traumazine” rapper is set to headline the AT&T Block Party on March 31 in celebration of the first day of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival. When asked if she has a new album on the way, Megan jokingly announced what she might consider for an album title.