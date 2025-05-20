Women by Stacy Jackson Megan Thee Stallion Sounds Off At Tory Lanez’s Fans Amid New Allegations Megan Thee Stallion had one request for rapper Tory Lanez and his fans this week. "PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE."







Megan Thee Stallion sounded off at Tory Lanez’s fans this week after new allegations claim a friend was allegedly responsible for the 2020 shooting incident.

The Grammy-winning artist and songwriter said she is over the continuous attack from the Canadian rapper’s fans. “At what point are y’all gonna stop making me have to re live being shot BY TORY !?” she wrote in her May 19 TikTok statement. “At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me?”

She demanded to be left alone as she further questioned why the record producer’s fans harass her every day. “One min him/ yall said I was never shot. Now y’all letting him play in y’all face AGAIN and say I was shot but it wasn’t him, oh okay?! I’m sick of this s*** LEAVE ME TF ALONE!!!!” the Houston native continued. “HE AINT DARE GET ON THAT STAND AND DENY HE SHOT ME AND THAT WAS HIS CHOICE BECAUSE HE KNOWS HE DID THAT S***! IDGAF ABT A BLOG OR A BOT!!! WHY IN TF WOULD ME … MEGAN THEE STALLION HAVE TO LIE ON THIS MF ABT SHOOTING ME!”

As previously mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Lanez is serving a 10-year prison sentence following accusations that the rapper shot Meghan in both feet after a party in July 2020. In a request to have Lanez released from prison, social justice non-profit, United the People, revealed the latest information, claiming the “Say It” rapper “never fired the gun.” Instead, they say, Megan’s ex-bestie Kelsey Harris allegedly fired the shots that struck the Texas artist in the foot.

The non-profit has requested for Lanez to be released and granted a pardon or a new trial. However, according to Meg, “FACTS ARE FACTS” and “aint no new f***ing evidence.” She had one more message for Lanez himself: “TORY PLEASE LEAVE ME ALONE you a f****** demon.”

Lanez was charged in October 2020 before a trial began in December 2022. The rapper was found guilty of three charges: negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm.

The new allegations surfaced following recent reports this month that Lanez was stabbed 14 times in a prison altercation.

RELATED CONTENT: The Enduring Fire: Revisiting Malcolm X’s Vision For Black Liberation On What Would Have Been His 100th Birthday