Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Megan Thee Stallion Unveils Size-Inclusive Swim Line At Walmart For Hot Girl Summer Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer collection features 18 swim items.







Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion is making waves with the launch of her self-designed swimwear line, Hot Girl Summer. The collection features 18 size-inclusive swim styles and will be available exclusively at Walmart starting May 19.

The Houston native, whose real name is Megan Pete, designed the entirety of the 18-piece size-inclusive collection to show off her “creative vision and versatile execution” while making history.

According to a press release, Thee Stallion’s team announced, “With the introduction of Hot Girl Summer, Megan officially becomes the first hip-hop artist to launch her own swimwear brand.”

Megan Thee Stallion, 30, is working in partnership with Walmart for the swimsuit launch. The Hot Girl Summer collection will be available at nearly 500 stores across the US, as well as online at Walmart.com and on the rapper’s merch website, MeganTheeStallion.com.

Megan Thee Stallion expressed in a statement, “Everyone knows I love being near a pool or a beach, so I finally decided to turn my passion into a business and create my own swimwear brand. It was only right that we kick off Hot Girl Summer with this launch and provide Hotties of all body types with the official Hot Girl uniform.”

Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the significance of partnering with Walmart for her very first swimwear launch.

“I used to shop at Walmart growing up, so it’s a full circle to have my own line available at Walmart, and I’m so grateful for their support.”

Ryan Waymire, SVP Women’s Group at Walmart, added that the company was equally as excited to be partnering with one of the biggest successes in the rap industry of late.

“At Walmart, we want our customers to feel confident by offering fashion that celebrates their individuality and unique style,” Waymire said. “Megan embodies confidence and authenticity, and we’re excited to collaborate with her on an exclusive swim collection that completes the ultimate ‘Hot Girl Summer’ uniform, all at incredible prices we know customers will love.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer swimwear collection features a wide variety of different cuts and colors to flatter multiple body types while remaining affordable. The collection includes bikinis to one pieces, to even cover-ups, all retailing between $16 and $28, outside of shipping and tax for online orders.

