Women by Kandiss Edwards Megan Thee Stallion Dives Into Entrepreneurship By Opening A Popeyes Chicken 'It's still just bones right now, but this is about to be the littlest Popeyes ever.'







Megan Thee Stallion is a restaurateur. The Grammy-winning rapper announced that she is opening her first Popeyes franchise location.

In a TikTok post, the bejeweled Texas Hottie walked through the under-construction site in fashionable attire that included a crop top, blue denim cargo pants, and a “hottie” construction helmet, People observed.

“My very own Popeyes is opening this summer, Hotties,” she said in the video. “I just stopped by to check out the location. It’s still just the bones right now, but this is about to be the littlest Popeyes ever.”

This development takes Pete’s 2021 partnership with Popeyes to a new level. The two brands collaborated and introduced the “Hottie Sauce.” The limited-edition item was a blend of honey, vinegar and Aleppo pepper. The collaboration also included a line of co-branded merchandise and a franchise agreement, making Pete a multi-unit franchise owner.

https://www.tiktok.com/@theestallion/video/7498835645104852270?_t=ZT-8vxBjNtKiqp&_r=1

Beyond her business endeavors, she recently released her new single “Whenever,” the lead in the third chapter of the rapper’s MEGAN album series.

As Megan Thee Stallion, 30, continues to diversify her portfolio, she has been navigating a few legal challenges.

In January, a Los Angeles judge granted her a five-year restraining order against rapper Tory Lanez, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting her in July 2020. Megan testified that Lanez continued to harass her from prison through third parties and online attacks on her credibility.

She also filed a defamation lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz, also known as Milagro Elizabeth Cooper. accusing Gramz of spreading false information and sharing an altered, deepfake video of Megan engaged in sexual acts without her consent. The allegations suggest that Gramz worked to smear Megan’s reputation on behalf of Tory Lanez.

