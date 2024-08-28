by Stacy Jackson Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchid Brand Delayed In Difficult Search For CEO The Duchess of Sussex struggles to find a CEO for her American Riviera Orchid brand. A source says Markle is "difficult to work with."







Meghan Markle’s passion project, American Riviera Orchid, seems delayed. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly faced difficulty finding a CEO to lead her lifestyle brand.

The lack of forward movement for the brand comes after more than a dozen staff members quit working for Markle, a source told Closer. “The numbers don’t lie, and to have almost 20 members of staff quitting on them tells its own story. It’s unprecedented, even for a startup,” the source said. “The brutal reality is that Harry and Meghan are the toughest of taskmasters; they’re very demanding and difficult to work for, and that puts a lot of people’s backs up.”

It’s been several months since Markle’s initial announcement of the brand in March, and consumers still have no clue about a release date for American Riviera Orchid products. According to People, the “Suits” actress unveiled the news about her brand with a new website and Instagram page. In a now-expired Instagram Story, she appeared arranging flowers and cooking in a kitchen. A source told the outlet that American Riviera Orchid is a business venture she has desired for a while, and the brand “will reflect everything that she loves — family, cooking, entertaining and home décor.” American Riviera Orchid is a nod to Markle’s Santa Barbara town, where she resides with Prince Harry and their children.

A source told US Weekly in July that the brand seemed to be off to a great start. Fan’s early interest in the brand was very pleasing for Markle, whose website saw over 100,000 sign-ups at the time.

A trademark application filed in February reveals a list of “goods and services” Markle plans to sell through American Riviera Orchid. The application included tableware, table cutlery, downloadable and printed cookbooks, servingware, decanters, dinnerware, chargers, napkin rings, table place card holders, and more. The list included jellies, jams, marmalades, fruit preserves, edible oils, fats, spreads, and butters. The trademark also asks for “retail store services” and online e-books.

American Riviera Orchid’s website and Instagram page remain unclear about product releases and only feature the brand’s aesthetic logo. However, future customers can join the waitlist through the website by providing an email address. The New York Post reported that Markle sent jars of strawberry jam to celebs in April. Within a year of launching, the brand was expected to roll in a seven-figure total.

RELATED CONTENT: Meghan Markle Makes Onscreen Comeback As An Extra In Ad For Latte Brand She’s Invested In