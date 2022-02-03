Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Express Concern to Spotify Over Joe Rogan’s COVID Misinformation

Neil Young, Jonie Mitchell, and India Arie aren’t the only ones speaking out against Joe Rogan’s controversial Spotify podcast. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also making their voices heard.

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launching a partnership with Spotify in 2020, the royal couple’s foundation revealed the “concerns” the Duke and Duchess reported to the streaming platform over Rogan’s misinformation around the coronavirus pandemic, Today reports.

“Since the inception of Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis,” an Archewell spokesperson said. “Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day.”

Since April 2021, the foundation “began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform.”

While Prince Harry and Meghan have expressed their worries about the misinformation Spotify has on its platform, the couple plans to continue working with the streaming giant in hopes that the company works to rectify the issue.

“We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does,” the statement concluded.

After Spotify agreed to remove Neil Young’s music over the Joe Rogan controversy, the company released a statement saying company policies work to remove misleading content from its platform, Fox Business reports. Spotify also said it had already pulled over 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

But Spotify failed to directly address all of the backlash over the “The Joe Rogan Experience.” In addition to several artists removing their music from the platform over Rogan’s controversial statements about the pandemic, singer India Arie announced she was removing her music from Spotify due to the racially insensitive remarks Rogan has made about Black people.

With some public figures making stances against Spotify’s $100 million loyalty to Joe Rogan, many wonder if the platform will take more action.