The Duchess of Sussex is Making a Return to Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is preparing to make a re-appearance on social media.

According to a source who spoke with Daily Mail, “‘Everyone in Hollywood is talking about the relaunch being imminent. Meghan has never made any secret of the fact she wants to return to Instagram.”

Meghan first revealed her return to Instagram in an interview last year with The Cut. “Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back on Instagram,” she told the outlet.

Her previous account, with her husband Prince Harry, was deactivated in 2020 after the couple stopped being senior Royals. The account had a whopping 9.4 million followers.

Before her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan’s personal Instagram account had over 3 million followers.

According to Page Six, the account, @meghan, had already gained over 2,400 followers before the duchess posted any content to the page. The Instagram account has since grown to over 115,000 followers, according to the page. The followers consist of Meghan’s friends including Mandana Dayani, an activist and former president of Archewell, the Sussexes’ media company.

The new Instagram account has a picture of pink peonies, a type of flower that is said to be Meghan’s favorite. To confirm suspicions about who the account belongs to, a source close to her team said, “Yes, that’s her. Expect an announcement very soon. She’s coming back.”

“I don’t think Meghan coming back to instagram will surprise anyone,” said Eric Schiffer, a social media expert and advisor for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, former Disney star Bella Throne, and cast of the U.S. version of Dragon’s Den. Schiffer said, “She has a new talent manager and this is the next logical step.”

According to the outlet, experts believe Meghan can potentially earn $1 million per post and become one of the highest paid influencers in the world.

