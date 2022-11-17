Meghan Markle Secretly Shopped For Baby Formula For Family In Need During Formula Shortage

According to filmmaker Tyler Perry, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, secretly shopped for baby formula during the recent infant formula shortage for an employee in need. Tyler revealed the news during the annual Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 12. The Baby2Baby Gala raises money for impoverished children.

The 53-year-old director told the crowd that his employee asked him for help finding some formula, but after calling numerous cities and states, he came up empty. According to an article published in Vanity Fair, the Sistas creator called Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan while they were in London, and the Duchess went shopping to help the family find the formula.

Perry became friendly with the couple after he offered to let them stay at his Beverly Hills, California, home after they stepped down from the royal family. Markle, 41, spoke about Perry’s kindness during an interview with Oprah Winfrey and said that she confided in Perry about the difficulties she and her husband were having, and he offered her his home with security.

“We didn’t have a plan,” said Meghan. “We needed a house and he offered his security as well, so it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do.”

During an appearance on Today back in September, Perry noted how much the 38-year-old prince and former actress love each other.

“What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love—these two people love each other. They found each other—out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other. The love they have is really, really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them.”

Perry also praised Markle with a birthday message on social media back in August.

“I’ve had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I’ve watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I’m so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan.”