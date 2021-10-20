 Meghan Markle's Father Continues Trashing His Daughter, Black Twitter Rips Him a New One

Lifestyle

Thomas Markle
The relationship between the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and her father, Thomas Markle, has not been a fruitful one the past several years. From the looks of a recent interview by Prince Harrys father-in-law, the seeds of discontent will continue to grow.

On Tuesday,  the disgruntled Thomas appeared on Good Morning Britain and resumed to trash his daughter and her husband.  The long-running feud doesn’t look like it will end anytime soon based on the comments the estranged father made about Prince Harry’s upcoming book, Finding Freedom.

“Harry’s coming out with a book, and that can’t be anything but cruel and to insult his grandmother, the Queen,” Thomas Markle said. “It’s a ridiculous idea, and it’s just something for money. That’s all they’re doing. Everything they’re doing is for money.”

Thomas also commented about the change he insists took place in Meghan once she connected with Prince Harry. He said his daughter has disowned both sides of her family.

Twitter users took notice and made their feelings known after viewing the interview.

 

