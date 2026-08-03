Ismail “Calligrafist” Sayeed Culture by Ida Harris Melanated Moments: July Was Filled With Vibes And Vision Peep these events that went down in Atlanta and New Orleans.







The month of July rolled in, bringing heatwaves for much of the country. However, steamy weather and rainstorms didn’t put a damper on the following events. Peep these melanated moments from New Orleans to Atlanta.



Essence Festival of Culture

Shine City, the festival’s largest interactive activation to date, went down at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Festival-goers got to experience music, wellness, entrepreneurship, and meaningful community connection.

Global Black Economic Forum

This powerful forum brought the panel, “Sistas, Say It Louder: Reclaiming Power, Pleasure, and Protection in Black Women’s Health,” an important discussion on the health of Black women to Essence Fest.

DUNKMAN

Shaquille O’Neal’s DUNKMAN, the world’s first professional dunk league, jumped off in Atlanta. The inaugural season of Dunkman showcases the world’s top dunkers competing for a $500,000 grand prize.

The White Dress Project

July is Fibroid Awareness Month. The 2026 Empowerment Experience ushered in a weekend-long initiative and theme around: “The Softness We Deserve: The Healing Power of Our Stories.” in support of those impacted by fibroids.

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