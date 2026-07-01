Melanated Moments: June 2026

Black folks had a time this June. They showed up, showed out, shone among one another, and embodied the spirit of Juneteenth throughout the entire month. BLACK ENTERPRISE showcases these beautiful Black moments below:



26th Annual BET Awards Ceremony

The 26th Annual BET Awards took place June 28 in Los Angeles, bringing out the best of Black entertainment and paying tribute to the work Black artists produced in the previous year. One of the highlights of the Awards show is the red-carpet outfits worn by attendees.



The Black Broadway Nominee Soirée

On June 5, Lamar Richardson and Ivy Lion Productions put on its inaugural Black Broadway Nominee Soirée, taking place at The Skylark in Midtown, New York City. The invitation-only event gathered this season’s Black Broadway nominees, debut performers, producers, and industry leaders to pay homage and be in community.

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