MELANATED MOMENTS: September Kicked Of Q4 With Style And Purpose

This September, Black political and economic power took center stage in D.C. at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s 55th Annual Legislative Conference, Pride Weekend celebrated 20 years in Atlanta, and New York Fashion Week occupied the city—among other events that brought together the best and brightest Black Americans.



ATLANTA BLACK PRIDE WEEKEND CELEBRATES 20 YEARS

Bevy Smith and Patrik-Ian Polk hosted ‘Muses, Co-Conspirators & Champions’ during Atlanta Black Pride. Gilead Sciences hosted several signature events: Cultural Architects, the 7th Annual Mayor’s Black Pride Reception, Pride + PrEP at V12, the Influencers’ Gala, and the Pure Heat Community Festival.

Photo credit: Mel B. Elder, Jr. Mel B. Elder, Jr. Mel B. Elder, Jr. Photo credit: Mel B. Elder, Jr.

2027 NEW YORK FASHION WEEK SHOW

Laquan Smith Spring/Summer 2027 NYFW featuring The Children of Blood and Bone Capsule Collection and the EMERGE! Fashion Show celebrated 15 years in unforgettable style, closing New York Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 15.



Laquan Smith Spring/Summer 2027 NYFW

LaQuan Smith brought the heat to NYFW for Spring/Summer 2027, anchored by the season’s centerpiece: an exclusive capsule collection tied to the highly anticipated cinematic adaptation of Children of Blood and Bone.



EMERGE! Fashion Show x Karl Kani

Alongside Karl Kani’s triumphant return to the runway and a surprise performance/musical presence from October London, the star-studded evening featured several standout moments:

Jason Lee’s The Hollywood Cares Foundation Dinner

The Hollywood Cares Foundation recently hosted an exclusive fundraising dinner at a private Beverly Hills estate, drawing roughly 50 guests in support of its mission to expand opportunities for underserved youth. Hosted by Cardi B, the evening raised funds to fuel the foundation’s vital civic engagement, leadership, and personal development programming spearheaded by Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee.

CBCF’s 55th Annual Legislative Conference, the Phoenix Awards

Marking its historic 50th presentation, the prestigious Phoenix Awards convened members of the Congressional Black Caucus alongside prominent figures from government, business, entertainment, philanthropy, and civil rights. The landmark evening celebrated enduring leadership and outstanding contributions to the community.

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