Culture by Ida Harris MELANATED MOMENTS: In August Folks Soaked Up Late-Summer Vibes And Community The month of August was all about carpe diem







The month of August was all about carpe diem, seizing the moment, taking advantage of the opportunity, and the summer vibes, before launching into Q4.

Check out these event highlights that captured the essence and enterprise of August:



Martha’s Vineyard

Creme of Nature’s “Unstoppable on the Vineyard”

At this year’s Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF), Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, and entrepreneur Keke Palmer delivered far more than celebrity presence. Partnering with Creme of Nature and BLACK ENTERPRISE, Palmer hosted a two-day activation spotlighting the intersections of beauty, wellness, and business leadership. Can you say Melanated?

Legacy 100 Brunch

Malik Yoba and Yvette Noel-Schure were among 10 Trailblazers who were celebrated on Aug. 30 at the Legacy 100 Brunch at The Mansion at Wheatley Farms. This was a Melanated moment indeed. The inaugural gathering also celebrated Black Business Month and spotlighted top leaders across business, media, and finance shaping the future of the Black and Caribbean diaspora.



Invest Fest

Invest Fest 2026 wrapped up its sixth annual conference at the Georgia World Congress Center, drawing a record-breaking crowd of more than 31,000 attendees and notable guest speakers and panelists.

Cedric the Entertainer 13th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic

Actor, comedian, and philanthropist Cedric the Entertainer hosted top stars across sports and entertainment for his 13th Annual Celebrity Golf Classic, presented by Lexus, on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, at Camarillo’s Spanish Hills Club. The event united celebrities, sponsors, and community supporters for a day of friendly competition and fundraising.

Photo Credit: Photo by Arnold Turner/Eclipse Content Photo Credit: Photo by Arnold Turner/Eclipse Content Photo Credit: Photo by Arnold Turner/Eclipse Content Photo Credit: Photo by Arnold Turner/Eclipse Content Photo Credit: Photo by Arnold Turner/Eclipse Content Photo Credit: Photo by Arnold Turner/Eclipse Content

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