Duh! People Aren’t Interested In Seeing A Melania Trump Documentary

As the release of Melania Trump’s theatrical documentary approaches, social media users are mocking theaters for reportedly struggling to sell tickets.

The film, Melania, chronicles the First Lady in the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump’s second inauguration. While the film opens on Jan. 30 in an estimated 1,500–2,000 theaters nationwide, screenshots shared on social media suggest moviegoers aren’t particularly interested in seeing the doc.

“Not a single ticket sold for the opening night 9:55 p.m. showing of Melania at the busiest movie theater in the metro-Jacksonville area,” Travis Ackers tweeted over a screenshot of a booking screen for the film in Trump’s home state of Florida.

Not a single ticket sold for the opening night 9:55pm showing of Melania at the busiest movie theater in the metro-Jacksonville area. pic.twitter.com/NZz7T7PkwS — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) January 27, 2026

Users shared screenshots of online ticket bookings in their cities, many showing wide availability for the Melania documentary on opening night.

“Zero sold in Atlanta. Opening night. Busy theater,” one person wrote alongside a screenshot.

“Same thing in Colorado!” added someone else.

One X user joked that Trump would take to Truth Social after the film’s opening night to claim, “The tickets were sold out, everyone was begging for tickets, and I didn’t know what to do,” a remark another user referenced when noting their local theater had sold only 20 tickets.

“Trump claims that Melania screenings are selling out fast. At my large nearby multiplex, for four screenings on opening day Friday, they have so far sold… 20 tickets,” they wrote.

Others mocked billionaire Jeff Bezos, whose Amazon MGM Studios reportedly spent $40 million to acquire the film’s rights and another $35 million on promotion. Reports suggest the movie is expected to earn only $5 million in its opening weekend, resulting in a total loss for the studio.

“Melania the Movie is a disaster for Amazon and embarrassing AF for Melania and Trump. $5M opening weekend. They paid her $40 million and another $35M to get it into 1,400 theaters across 27 countries. That’s an average of $3,571 for each theater. FAILURE!” an X user exclaimed.

Melania the Movie is a disaster for Amazon and embarrassing AF for Melania and Trump. $5M opening weekend. They paid her $40 million and another $35M to get it into 1,400 theaters across 27 countries. That’s an average of $3,571 for each theater. FAILURE! pic.twitter.com/0HRaAa2rc8 — Jeffrey Levy 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@jeffreymlevy) January 24, 2026

The Melania documentary is faring even worse overseas, reportedly selling few or no tickets in the limited U.K. theaters where it’s showing.

