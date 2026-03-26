Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Nanny 2.0: Melania Trump Wants To Swap Teachers For Algorithms With AI Robots The AI humanoid robot would lead U.S. classrooms in this technological future.







Melania Trump has a new political partner, an AI robot that she wants to use to change public schools.

The first lady introduced the robotic educator at a White House event titled “Fostering the Future Together.”

She walked alongside the American-made AI machine to the summit featuring other political leaders’ spouses, such as Brigitte Macron of France, Olena Zelenska of Ukraine, and Sara Netanyahu, the Israeli first lady.

After the walk with her unusual humanoid guest, Trump had another surprise for attendees: the robot’s own brief remarks.

“Thank you, first lady, Melania Trump, for inviting me to the White House,” said the robot, which goes by the name Figure 03 and has a weird feminine voice despite a male physique, according to The Times.

“I am grateful to be part of this historic movement to empower children with technology and education.”

While the robot only stayed to greet guests, in 11 different languages at that, Mrs. Trump remarked on the possibilities of children learning from the AI teacher.

“Our mission to empower children through technology and education is achievable. I encourage each of you to take a proactive step after this inaugural summit,” she said. “The future of AI is personified; it will be formed in the shape of humans. Collaborate with another member nation. Form a committee and be a catalyst for discovery.”

She believes that AI’s widespread capabilities will foster richer learning experiences while still maintaining the student-teacher dynamic. “Since our environment is designed for people, humanoid systems are uniquely suited to navigate and operate within our world. They fit well.”

She used one example of an AI robotic teacher named after the Greek philosopher Plato. She explained that the AI machine would hold vast knowledge of mathematics, the sciences, and the humanities—and teach these subjects with ease.

“Plato will provide a personalized experience, adaptive to the needs of each student. Plato is always patient and always available. Predictably, our children will develop deep critical thinking and independent reasoning abilities,” she continued.

Trump also highlighted the potential benefits of AI teachers on children’s livelihoods, including more time for extracurricular activities. She did not mention how this would impact flesh-and-blood teachers.

According to the 2023 study by the Pew Research Center, there were 3.8 million public school teachers working in America.

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