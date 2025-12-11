News by Sharelle B. McNair Social Media Drags Melania Trump After Children’s ‘Cringemas’ Reading Goes Viral What was supposed to be a continuation of a decades-old tradition for first ladies turned into a laugh fest on social media.







While first lady Melania Trump was attempting to spread Christmas joy with a traditional reading to patients at Washington D.C.’s Children’s National Hospital, social media was busy critiquing her performance.

What was supposed to be a continuation of a decades-old tradition for first ladies turned into a laugh fest on social media as users dragged Trump for failing to keep the children’s attention while she read How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?” to a group of young patients.

Her heavy accent was also a co-star of the show.

.@FLOTUS reads "How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?" to the brave young kids at Children's National Hospital ❤️🎄 pic.twitter.com/C2RGWp1VNU — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 5, 2025

Escorted to her seat by an 11-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, it was obvious shortly after the story began that the kids were paying attention elsewhere. Many social media users gave some insight as to why: “Um, retired first-grade teacher here. Did Melania ever think to show the children the pictures in the book?” one critic asked, according to Blast.

Another pointed out her seemingly less-than-festive attire: “You know, I don’t have to like Melania. I also think if you read to kids, you show them the pictures and don’t dress like a funeral director, but that’s just me.”

On other platforms, like Instagram, users were attacking the Slovenia native’s heavy accent. “This is so sweet!! Can’t wait for the English version to drop !!,” a user wrote.

Another asked, “Do we press 1 for the English version?” while one user claimed, “I know those kids were confused as hell, like what tf is she saying.”

Jokes aside, reports reveal that attendees, including the kids, were thankful for her presence. After the reading, Trump met with some patients and left them some Christmas cheer, gifting “Be Best” ornaments to them.

“I’m sure Santa will visit all of you this Christmas and bring you a lot of toys, so I wish you all a very merry Christmas and Happy New Year,” she said, according to ABC News. “I wish you a lot of strength and love.”

The holiday tradition was started by First Lady Bess Truman, who served from 1945 to 1953.

