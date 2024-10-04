Melania Trump Breaks Away From Husband’s Pro-Life Agenda By Announcing She Is Pro-Choice 

Former first lady Melania Trump has shaken things up by confirming her support of abortion rights while promoting her upcoming memoir, CNN reports.

Trump released a video standing her ground on the issue after a take away from her memoir, Melania, prompting readers to believe she is on the opposite side of abortion rights, while her husband, GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, is pro-life. “Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard,” she said in the video, posted to X, formerly Twitter.

“Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth: individual freedom. What does my body, my choice really mean?”

“There is no room for compromise.” Melania Trump releases video doubling down on being pro-choice. pic.twitter.com/UrJUd52sBC — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 3, 2024

Her stance on the hot political topic places her at odds with the former president, who has boasted about being proud of overturning Roe v. Wade. The 50-plus year legislation gave federal protections for abortion until June 2022 following the Supreme Court’s controversial ruling. As a result, a number of severe restrictions on the procedure have been planted in mostly GOP-led states such as Texas and Florida.

Melania Trump has been seemingly absent from the 2024 campaign trail during her husband’s third White House bid. Up until recent weeks, she has kept a low profile outside of releasing videos to promote her memoir, which is scheduled to be released on Oct. 8.

Social media users don’t seem to be buying her stance on abortion. Many have attacked her for staying silent for so long while her husband and running mate push for a pro-life agenda nationwide. “Mel, Just curious, when your husband ran on overturning Roe and has bragged about doing it for years, why the silence until now?,” @leslie007 wrote.

Just curious, when your husband ran on overturning Roe and has bragged about doing it for years, why the silence until now? — Leslieoo7 🇺🇲 (@Leslieoo7) October 3, 2024

Other users were calling her out for being divided from her husband. “You and your husband are so far from a united front. Just leave him already,” @maileonx said.

Just leave him already. — Maile (@MaileOnX) October 3, 2024

Media personalities share similar sentiments. During a segment on ABC’s The View, co-host Sunny Hostin though Trump’s stance is an attempt to destroy her husband’s campaign, according to Mediaite. “I think she hates him. I also think she wants to take him out. She does not want to be the first lady anymore,” Hostin said.

“She destroyed the Rose Garden. Who hates Christmas? Melania Trump hates Christmas. She doesn’t wanna decorate for Christmas. She doesn’t want to sleep in the same room with him. She can’t tolerate him….I really think this is her way of undercutting his bid for the presidency.”

“I think she hates him.” Sunny Hostin presents her theory on Melania Trump. Sounds about right. (Video: ABC) pic.twitter.com/cB1iW1SQJx — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 3, 2024

Fellow co-host and former Trump aide and now critic, Alyssa Farah Griffin, disagreed, pointing out that if he loses, Trump is facing serious jail time.

