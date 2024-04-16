Money by Stacy Jackson Mellody Hobson Covers All Things Money In Debut Children’s Book ‘Priceless Facts About Money’ "Priceless Facts About Money" delves into subjects like a brief history of money, allowance, international finances, and prices then and now.









Mellody Hobson, the trailblazing president and co-CEO of Ariel Investment Trust, is set to unveil her debut children’s book, “Priceless Facts About Money,” this fall.

This literary endeavor showcases Hobson’s expertise in financial literacy, delving into topics about bartering, profit and loss, the origins of credit, ATMs, and global monetary systems. According to Penguin Random House, Hobson infuses the realm of financial education with excitement, equipping young readers with invaluable tools to navigate the world of money, both now and in the future. The book features vibrant illustrations by debut artist Caitlin Stevens and humorous skits and inserts of Hobson and her business partner, John Rogers.

“Priceless Facts About Money” covers a wide range of subjects, including a brief history of money, allowance, international finances, and price comparisons between then and now. It also explores the various nicknames attributed to money, such as “bacon,” “cheddar,” or “smackeroonies.”

Actress and entrepreneur Kerry Washington praised the book, stating, “I wish that I had been able to read this book when I was 10, but I am so grateful that my kids will have it now!”

This AMAZING! And soooooooo important. Pre-order Mellody Hobson's “Priceless Facts About Money” NOW!https://t.co/thaXQ0TYCn — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 15, 2024

Hobson’s passion for financial literacy stems from her childhood when she enjoyed playing store and office for fun, fostering an early interest in money management. Her mother further nurtured this curiosity by involving her in household finances, teaching her about the “cost of living” through monthly utility bills.

The finance expert, honored with the prestigious Barbara Graves Award at BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s Women of Power Summit in March, has shattered barriers as a pioneering figure in finance. Last year, her Ariel Alternatives raised $1.45 billion for Project Black LP, according to BE.

People noted that Hobson and her husband, “Star Wars” filmmaker George Lucas, donated millions to charitable causes through the Hobson Lucas Family Foundation, including the USC School of Cinematic Arts. Her remarkable career includes serving as the chair of the Starbucks Corporation’s Board of Directors and holding board positions at institutions like JPMorgan Chase & Co. and the Sundance Institute. She is a former chairperson for DreamWorks Animation and contributed as a financial expert for CBS News and Good Morning America. In 2020, Forbes recognized her as one of the Most Powerful Women for her work with Ariel Investments.

“Priceless Facts About Money” is available for pre-order ahead of its Oct. 1 release.