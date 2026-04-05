Melvin Edwards, Groundbreaking Sculptor Of Black Resistance, Dies At 88 

By Robert Hill

Melvin Edwards, a groundbreaking sculptor known for transforming welded steel into powerful reflections on African-American history and resistance, died March 30 at 88 in his Baltimore home.

Edwards built a decades-long career focused on his “Lynch Fragments” series, a collection of over 300 works that combined found metal into abstract forms inspired by African-American history. His work redefined contemporary sculpture and positioned him as a leading voice in the use of art to document and reflect on Black history and resilience.

Edwards rose to prominence in 1963 with his “Lynch Fragments” series, a collection of small, wall-mounted sculptures made from recycled steel and found materials. The materials he used were welded into forms of chains, sharp tools, barbed wire, and railroad spikes.

Each piece of material reflected layered meaning. Barbed wire served as a symbol of violence and oppression, but also of cultivation and survival.

“I tend to work in an area that’s about the size of this [dining] table,” he told the Nasher Sculpture Center’s Catherine Craft in a 2013 interview, as reported by Artforum. “My notion was, you work smaller, you can do more work, go through more of your ideas. I mean, you’re working eight hours a day with a job, you’ve got a family, you gotta work at a scale that is going to allow you to really do something significant, but at the same time, that you can get your ideas out of yourself.”

In 1970, Edwards became the first African-American sculptor to have a solo exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art, marking a major milestone in his career. This achievement helped establish his presence in the art world.

Born in Houston on May 4, 1937, Edwards grew up during a time of racial segregation, which later influenced his work. At a young age, he showed interest in art while also being active in sports. He later attended the University of Southern California on a football scholarship, where he began creating his artistic style and was mentored by painter Francis de Erdely.

Throughout his career, Edwards remained committed to public art, creating sculptures for universities, museums, and communities worldwide. His work extended beyond galleries, reaching a wider audience.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, “Melvin was somebody who looked at multiple dimensions of any situation or person,” said Alexander Gray, a gallery owner and close personal friend of Edwards. “He really looked at the world, not through any kind of binary lens, but through a personal lens that was respectful of other people’s perspectives.”

Edwards leaves behind a legacy that reshaped contemporary sculpture and preserved stories of struggle, resilience, and identity within the Black experience.