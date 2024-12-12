Memphis May Be Getting A Hip-Hop Museum

Memphis, Tennessee, has a rich history in soul music, but over the past couple of decades, hip-hop has also made an indelible mark. So much so that the city is proposing a permanent museum that will celebrate the music and the culture behind the genre that has come from Bluff City.

According to WREG, at a Shelby County Commission meeting that took place on Dec. 11, the topic was brought up for discussion. Former Greater Memphis Chamber president and former executive director of the Civil Rights Museum, Beverly Robertson of Trust Marketing, spoke to the city commissioners to discuss the proposal for a Memphis hip-hop museum.

“We’ve had a thriving music culture for years, but it’s revving back up after Stax closed down,” she said.

With a hip-hop museum in place, it could potentially be visited by more than 43,000 people each year. They are also projecting that it will have yearly operating expenses of $1.8 million, with an anticipated revenue of $1.14 million. However, it could require more funding, to the tune of more than $700,000.

“Once we get anchored, we will figure out how to generate the revenue to be able to sustain and grow the museum long-term,” Robertson added.

Memphis recording artist Al Kapone, who was responsible for a song on the Hustle and Flow soundtrack, “Whoop That Trick,” likes the idea of a museum.

“The Memphis music scene, especially the hip-hop scene, has been dominating for a long time. We’ve been just as unique as the soul music era.”

The commissioners wanted to know if artists, musicians, and historians from Memphis could be involved in the project if given the ok. They also questioned if there could be an educational component for children, with a possible job-training program in music for young adults. The organizers stated that it could be and there can also be master and production classes, as well as performance and wellness spaces.

Al Kapone added his thoughts and believes that a hip-hop museum can drive more tourists to the city.

“Listen, we need that hip-hop museum in Memphis because the history runs deep,” he said.

