News by Kandiss Edwards Memphis Mayor Was The Target In An Attempted Kidnapping







On June 15, Memphis Mayor Paul Young was the target of an attempted kidnapping. The suspect, 25-year-old Trenton Abston, is now in custody.

Abston was observed entering the neighborhood and bypassing multiple residences, heading straight to Young’s home. Subsequently, Abston has been charged with “criminal trespassing, stalking, and attempted kidnapping,” Fox 13 reported.

The Memphis Police Department has posted an update to the case on its Facebook page.

“Upon further review of both public and private security camera footage, we have determined that the suspect did not approach multiple homes, as initially reported. Instead, after scaling a wall, the individual went directly to the mayor’s residence. Thanks to the rapid response of our officers and the use of camera technology throughout the neighborhood, we were able to quickly identify, locate, and arrest the suspect,” the post stated.

Mayor Young’s Response

Mayor Young made a statement on Instagram revealing the circumstances surrounding the incident. The evening of Father’s Day, the father of two was disturbed by a knock on his door. According to Young, the then-unknown man was observed with “gloves on, a full pocket, and a nervous demeanor.”

Although Mayor Young had no interaction with Abston, his statement attributed his actions to “online disagreements.” Furthermore, he cautioned his followers against escalations and implored them to find better communication methods. Referencing the assassination of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, the Mayor admonished that “the link between angry online rhetoric and real-life violence is becoming undeniable.”

“What starts as reckless words online can all too quickly become something much more dangerous. The angry rhetoric, the hateful speech, and the heated threats create a culture where violence feels like a next step instead of a red line. We cannot allow that line to be crossed. Political violence and intimidation – whether threatened or enacted – simply cannot become our norm,” Young wrote. “Memphis, we have to change how we talk to and about each other. Disagreement must never lead to violence.”

After law enforcement questioned the suspect, Young claimed his goal was to speak with the Memphis Mayor about rising crime in the city.

