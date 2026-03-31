Health and Wellness by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman More Men Are Getting Diagnosed With HPV-Related Throat Cancers As Doctors Call For Vaccinations Doctors state that even one-dose of the HPV vaccine could reduce one's chances of developing an associated throat cancer.







New reports are showing HPV-related throat cancers in men are on the rise.

Many expect head and neck cancers to develop in those with alcohol and smoking habits. However, more men are discovering that their new battles with throat cancer are occurring even without the pre-existing conditions typically associated with it.

According to Nola.com, throat cancer diagnoses have increased for men over the age of 55. Although this disease only accounts for 3% of all malignant cancer forms in the U.S., this sharp rise has doctors concerned about the unusual trend.

These throat cancer diagnosis rates, particularly for human papillomavirus-associated oropharyngeal cancer, remain especially concerning as medical professionals have yet to uncover a distinct reason for the increase.

“We’re not sure yet why incidence rates are going up,” said Dr. William Varnado, a medical oncologist at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Baton Rouge.

Unlike typical smoking-induced cancers, these throat cancers derive from HPV. For women, HPV-related illnesses typically form as cervical cancer, but widespread initiatives to get vaccinated have reduced incidence rates. However, men can host a dormant version of the virus for years, often never getting treatment until it transforms into cancer.

The cancer shows up in the tonsil area of the mouth, called the oropharynx. For many, the appearance of a persistent cough or genital warts is often the first sign of something wrong. Although these rising cancer rates have shaken up the medical community, doctors believe incidences should decrease over time as gender-inclusive vaccination protocols take shape.

“We expect, hopefully, for the incidence to go down over the next 10 to 15 years,” added Varnado. “Because children who grew up with the HPV vaccination growing up will reach the age where these cancers are common.”

However, a new wave of anti-vaxxing advocates could impede this progress, leaving the following generation of men to succumb to these diagnosis fates. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also noted that the push to get youth vaccinated has stalled in recent years, despite medical professionals strongly advocating for the multi-dose shot.

As the HPV vaccine remains a relatively newer medical triumph, many families remain unaware or unwilling to add it to routine vaccinations. In 2023 alone, an estimated 61% of teens had the full dosage, with the majority being female.

However, getting any dose of the vaccination could reduce one’s chance of developing cancer from HPV. While children can start receiving doses as early as age 9, doctors recommend at least beginning the shot before engaging in sexual intercourse.

“The idea is to initiate vaccination before any sexual intercourse or potential exposure to HPV,” explained Dr. David Barrington, a gynecologic oncologist at Ochsner Health in New Orleans. “We’re getting more and more data that even one dose of the HPV vaccine (without a booster later in life) is effective at preventing any infection.

In the meantime, unvaccinated individuals should continuously check for HPV-related cancer symptoms as well as undergo screening.

Common indicators include skin tags, lumps in the throat, or genital warts.

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