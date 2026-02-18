Drake Connects With McDonald’s Canada For ‘Afters Meal’

Drake may no longer bet on sports, but the rapper has placed a bet that a collaboration meal with McDonald’s will work. The fast-food franchise has launched the “Afters Meal” in Canada in partnership with Drake’s company, OVO (October’s Very Own).

The meal is currently available and includes either a junior chicken or McDouble sandwich, a regular-sized poutine (a Canadian dish of French fries topped with cheese curds and smothered in brown gravy), and The Nite Sprite, a blue-raspberry-flavored Sprite, in a limited-edition OVO cup.

The cup features the OVO owl.

While Drake is reportedly preparing to release his long-awaited project, Iceman, he has other projects.

Hypebeast reports that the OVO owner released his collaboration with Nike, the NOCTA x Nike Cardinal Stock Spring 2026 collection on Feb. 18 on NOCTA. There was an even wider release the next day via the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers.

The Spring 2026 collection includes the NRG NOCTA CS Hoodie, Crewneck, and Sweatpants, all with a “Wash” treatment that imparts a lived-in, vintage feel to the fabric.

NOCTA, a joint venture between Nike and Drake, launched in 2020, according to Complex. NOCTA refers to Drake’s “nocturnal creative process.”

When the brand launched, Drake said, “This moment is full circle for me. I mean, growing up, Nike was everything. It felt like every shoe I wanted, every athlete I liked, everything I owned was Nike. It didn’t mean anything unless it had a Swoosh.

“With NOCTA, we were trying to make the hardest jacket, the hardest tracksuit, the hardest gloves. Just the best of that world.”

The brand had its official worldwide launch on Dec. 18, 2020.

