‘Men In Black’-With Or Without Will Smith

Sony Pictures is officially moving forward with the next addition to the Men in Black franchise, with or without Will Smith.

Sony is aiming to capitalize on the billion-dollar Sci-Fi action-comedy series. The studio has tapped Chris Bremner, the screenwriter credited with successfully extending the “Bad Boys” franchise, to write the script for the new film.

The most anticipated question about the project is whether Will Smith will return as the iconic “Agent J.” Insiders confirm that once Bremner completes the screenplay, Smith will be among the first to receive it, Deadline reported. Sources say that the 57-year-old actor will not commit in any capacity until he has read the final script.

Bremner’s professional relationship with Smith hints that he is the man for the job, as the writer also penned Smith’s upcoming Netflix actioner, “Fast & Loose.” Hopefully, the screenwriter’s ability to craft a compelling story is enough to draw the mega star back into his tailored black suit and black sunglasses.

The franchise’s global track record is astounding. All of the films combined have collectively earned nearly $2 billion at the box office. However, the latest attempt to expand the universe, “Men in Black: International,” starring Tessa Thompson, failed to follow the success of its Smith-led predecessors.

Sony’s confidence in the project is also tied to the proven chemistry between Smith and Bremner. Recently, the two collaborated on “Bad Boys for Life.” The film delivered one of the decade’s most durable action-comedy hits. “The Bad Boys” franchise is also a $1 billion franchise, which is holding strong after nearly 30 years.

In a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Smith said the movie worked because “we trusted the writing and trusted the comedic rhythm.”



He credits Bremner with sharpening the story’s pace and tone. If the writing, chemistry, and trust remain, the newest addition to the franchise will be excellent.

