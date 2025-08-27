News by Kandiss Edwards Men Who XCEL: Brandon Frame Moderates A ‘Frontline’ Discussion At The 2025 XCEL Summit For Men Brandon Frame is an educator and founder of TheBlackManCan, Inc







The 2025 BLACK ENTERPRISE XCEL Summit For Men welcomes Brandon Frame, Ed.D., to the lineup.

Frame is an educator and the founder of TheBlackManCan, Inc. He will moderate a power-packed session titled “Started at the Frontline to the Executive Suite.” Joined by a distinguished panel comprising Tim Cooper, Jeremy Luke, and Marc Wiliams, he will offer candid insights into climbing the corporate ladder from ground-level roles to leadership positions.

More than just a speaker, Frame is bringing expertise. As a graduate of Morehouse College and founder of TheBlackManCan, a nonprofit built to nurture and reframe narratives about Black men and boys, he guides the youth while simultaneously building a business. What started in 2010 as a personal blog has evolved into a global platform with over 10,000 participants. The network encompasses more than 500 mentors reaching over half a million people. Frames’s reach is wide as his content generates millions of weekly impressions.

His impact includes pioneering social-emotional learning initiatives and serving as deputy director of Social Emotional Learning at The Urban Assembly. His impact helped drop suspension rates and build a better school culture for participants under his leadership. Frame believes in teaching young Black men the power of harnessing and managing their emotions.

“Building an SEL Nation because every child deserves the opportunity to learn Social Emotional Skills!” he wrote on Instagram.

Frame’s leadership is not only purpose-driven but also personal. He has openly discussed overcoming depression in his youth and describes that journey as foundational to his mentorship philosophy.

He’s also an author. Titles like Define Yourself, Redefine the World: A Guided Journal for Boys and Men of Color, and the children’s book, My First Tie, serve as tools for identity and empowerment.

At the Summit, Frame’s appearance promises to combine authenticity with practical strategy. He models how humility, storytelling, and emotional resilience can fuel leadership. Be in attendance at the XCEL Summit For Men, Oct. 15–17 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, to see Frame in action.

