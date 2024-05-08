Podcasts to Help You Focus On Mental Health Wellness

Originally Published Sept. 2, 2020.

For Mental Health Awareness week, BLACK ENTERPRISE is compiling useful guides and resources for those struggling with mental health issues in the Black community. Self-care is important to implement into your daily routine and can involve different activities that can reduce your stress level.

One of those activities? Listening to podcasts. Here are some that are centered around conversations on mental health within the Black community

Lauren Ash is the founder of Black Girl in Om, a collective that centers on Black women in wellness and resources for those looking to implement a healthy self-care routine.

Hosted by former therapist Davia Roberts, the Affirm podcast fosters conversations on mental health and seeking wholeness in your self-care routine.

Inspired by her directory of the same name, Therapy for Black Girls is hosted by Dr. Joy Harden Bradford, who discusses different topics related to Black women dealing with mental health-related issues.

Eliza Boquin and Eboni Harris, two licensed therapists, created the show through their Melanin & Mental Health, a service for individuals to connect with local licensed therapists specializing in mental health illness in the Black and Latinx communities.

RELATED CONTENT: Cam’ron And Ma$e’s ‘It Is What It Is’ Nominated For Best Sports Podcast At 2024 Webby Awards