Mental Health Monday: Tips For De-stressing

Originally Published Jun. 27, 2016

It’s hard to take time for oneself, especially when you are trying to run a business and so much needs to get done. It always feels like there aren’t enough hours in the day or not enough hands on deck to assist you. Or, you may have trouble delegating even if you have enough able bodies around you. A number of issues affect the mental state of entrepreneurs—from depression to substance abuse. What strategies can you use to avoid some of the issues that plague your physical and mental health as an entrepreneur? Here are some suggestions.

Meditate

Studies show that meditation is good for your mental health because it helps fight depression, stress, and anxiety. Taking time out to be centered, still, and quiet pays huge dividends toward reducing stressors and keeping your mind right.

Sleep

It is important to get enough rest and keep yourself healthy. Sleep deprivation can also cause poor judgment. As the sole decision-maker for your business, it is vital that you make those decisions with a clear, focused, and well-rested mind.

Exercise

Many workout plans take less than 20 minutes and can be done by people at all fitness levels. If you feel tired and burned out at the end of the day, try getting your workout in before you start work in the morning.

Create a support group

Meet and talk with other entrepreneurs to understand how they feel and cope. Your listening and their encouragement could be equally beneficial. You will see that other people are facing similar things, and you don’t have to remain in your silo.

Take breaks

When the stress of the daily grind starts to get to you, take a break. Studies show that microbreaks between 30 seconds and 5 minutes can increase mental activity by up to 13%. A 15-second break every 10 minutes can reduce fatigue by 50%.

Reclaim your weekends

Entrepreneurs can get caught in a cycle of never-ending work, but we all need to recharge now and then. Set aside your weekends to spend away from work—also, schedule hobbies, meetups, or other fun things to do. You’d be surprised at all the activities you can think of when you allow yourself to get bored.

Book vacations

It is essential that entrepreneurs schedule vacations—real ones that last a week or more outside of a 10-block radius. Block out vacations on your calendar, and book them for an entire year in advance.

