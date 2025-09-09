Be the GPS, Not the Driver: Mentoring Black Professionals The Right Way

Dear Fairygodmentor,

I want to become a better mentor to my team, especially the younger Black professionals. How can I support them in their growth?

– Mentorship Matters

Dear Mentorship Matters,

I can’t tell you how much I love this letter! Another Fairygodmentor® in the making!

Of course, I’m going to share as much as my editor will allow me to in this response.

As Stephen Covey says “Begin with the end in mind.” Ask your mentees what their definition of success looks like. Ask them to be as open and as specific as possible. You’ll also want to build trust with them. Don’t go running to their manager and sharing what they’ve shared in confidence if they haven’t given you permission to do so.

It takes a long time to build trust and only seconds to break it.

Once you both discuss their definition of success, work with them on a realistic action plan where you can track steps taken to reach these goals, along with dates and specifics of what needs to be attained. It’s important to also discuss any obstacles that your mentee feels may get in the way of being successful as a Black professional. Keeping it real will build rapport and trust.

Work with your mentee to establish a regular line of contact. Here’s where it may be scary, but it’s the responsibility of the mentee to drive this mentoring relationship. They are in the driver’s seat of their career. You’re the GPS. They need to be held accountable for meeting their goals/milestones, setting up your meetings and following up with you. Set those expectations that meet reality at the very beginning of your time together. Make sure to keep it real with your communications. If you want to be the best mentor to younger Black professionals, don’t sanitize the realities of the workplace. Be prepared to share your unique perspectives and strategies of working in different spaces. This is a great way to ensure that you’re setting your mentees up for success.

Remember, if you’re making yourself available to this mentee, make sure you make space for them in your calendar. Offering your support and then bailing on them doesn’t make for a solid professional mentoring relationship.

Finally, check in to see if things are working well with both of you. As my mom likes to say, “People come into your life for a reason, a season and a lifetime.” Perhaps monthly meetings are no longer needed. Maybe you need to connect quarterly? I still keep in touch with my Fairygodmentors on an annual basis to this day to keep them apprised of my progress.

You got this!

Yours truly,

Your Fairygodmentor®

About Joyel Crawford:

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

Have a question for Your Fairygodmentor®?

Submit your career and leadership questions, whether it’s about navigating a micromanager, setting boundaries, negotiating for a raise, or handling burnout. Ask Your Fairygodmentor® today!