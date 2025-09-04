Black Men Xcel by Kandiss Edwards Men Who XCEL: Blair Underwood Joins Fireside Chat At 2025 ‘XCEL Summit For Men’ Blair Underwood will be dropping gems about his journey as a businessman and creative for multiple decades at the XCEL Summit For Men.







Blair Underwood will take the stage at the 2025 XCEL Summit For Men in Orlando. The veteran film, TV, and Broadway thespian and producer will be dropping knowledge about how he has managed to succeed as a businessman and creative for multiple decades.

Underwood will participate in a fireside chat alongside actor and rapper David Banner. The discussion will be moderated by BLACK ENTERPRISE’s own Alfred Edmond Jr. Underwood has unique insight into navigating identity, business deals, and pressure. As a Hollywood star, he’s learned to navigate each domain in a world saturated by media scrutiny. Like Banner, Underwood has mastered the art of staying relevant and sought after as one of Black Hollywood’s legacy actors.

Known for his over three-decade acting career, the Longlegs star brings a wealth of experience in navigating creative spaces and visibility. He has earned recognition for his work with two Golden Globe nominations, five NAACP Image Awards, a Daytime Emmy, and a Grammy Award.

In this featured session, Underwood is expected to explore how professionals can cultivate authentic brands and maintain their integrity in a world that is intensely tuned in via the internet. Additionally, Underwood is expected to touch on how to align visible platforms with purposeful action.

The conversation promises to be one of the most relevant and relatable moments of the 2025 summit. Between Underwood and Banner, the moment will allow the examination of intersections where stature meets substance. Additionally, the chat promises to be a space where Black men are encouraged to define success on their own terms.

The BE XCEL Summit For Men is designed to elevate and empower Black men, celebrating their excellence from entry-level to the C-suite. To be in attendance when Underwood drops gems he gathered over the years, register now. The summit will take place from Oct. 15–17 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress.

