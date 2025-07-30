Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman This Women’s Soccer Star Is More Than An Athlete, Uses Talents Off-Field For Cancer Research Alozie is also a growing name in international soccer, competing with the newest WAFCON champions, the Nigerian Super Falcons.







Michelle Alozie is not your typical athlete. The Yale graduate is balancing her professional sports career with her other passion for cancer research.

Alozie currently plays for the Houston Dash, a team in the National Women’s Soccer League. However, what she calls her second job may surprise people. According to Afrotech, Alozie also works as a cancer research technician.

The native Nigerian graduated from Yale in 2019, earning her undergraduate degree in molecular, cellular, and developmental biology. However, the then-student athlete did not spend all her time studying; she also played for the Yale Bulldogs women’s soccer team.

Her success on the squad, including recognition as Ivy League Co-Offensive Player of the Year, led her to sign with multiple teams in the National Women’s Soccer League. After completing her Master’s at the University of Tennessee, as well as a season with the NWSL’s Tennessee Volunteers, Alozie continued both her athletic and professional goals in Houston.

She signed with the Houston Dash in 2021. However, as she trains during the day, Alozie never forgets her studies that shape her passion. Typically, after practice, she heads to Texas Children’s Hospital to work as a cancer research technician.

Juggling both careers remains a balancing act. However, Alozie not only maintains both her dreams but also reminds other professional athletes of the possibility.

“Many times you think you have to do one or the other, but if you’re passionate about both, you’re young and driven, and you want to continue your football career, it doesn’t mean your academic career has to end. If anything, they can just co-exist and align with each other. It’s an inspiration to know that you can have more than one career,” she told the publication.

While conducting research, Alozie has also earned a slot on Nigeria’s Super Falcons team for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). She helped her home team secure its 10th title during the continental competition in July. Scoring a match-winning goal against South Africa in the semi-finals, she furthered her place in the international soccer scene.

Her superstardom on the field also led to the release of the sports documentary “The African Giant.” The feature focuses on the Alozie and the Nigerian Super Falcons as they became one of the greatest African soccer teams ever.

Despite the growing fame, Alozie has no intentions of slowing down on either side of her vibrant career. She plans to keep kicking forward in Houston until 2027 with a new contract extension. The extension also allows her to continue her work at the children’s hospital. The medical center welcomed her back with open arms after she also appeared in the FIBA World Cup in 2023.

“Houston will always hold a special place in my heart; this is where I began my professional career and earned so many opportunities to grow on and off the field,” Alozie said. “I’m optimistic about the future of the organization and want to contribute to this club’s success. I am cognizant of the work ahead, and I’m thrilled to be a part of this team for years to come.”

