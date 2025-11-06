Auto Flex: The G-Class Still Excites The Urban Market

By Kimatni Rawlins

Its exploits are legendary, its capabilities on- and off-road are fascinating, and fans from every denomination of society idolize its reputation. It’s the world-acclaimed Mercedes-Benz (M-B) G-Class, an urban legend defined by Geländewagen, which translates to off-road vehicle. But to the global masses, the SUV is better known as the G-Wagen or G-Wagon.

Since 1979, the G-Class has embodied nostalgia for the influential urban market. It can be seen and heard in hip-hop videos and is prominently on the streets of every major metropolis, from Los Angeles to Atlanta, Dallas, New York, or Miami. In fact, L.A. became the epicenter for the launch of the electric G-Class for Hollywood’s elite. Hosted at the enchanting Franklin Canyon Park, the stunning evening featured a performance by Travis Scott, who performed on a custom, extended dock atop the park’s 3-acre lake.

His set featured a pristine South Sea Blue Magno G 580 with EQ Technology, an electrifying light exposition, and a sound presentation that hypnotized hundreds of guests. M-B invited close friends of the brand from film, music, sports, and fashion industries, including Trevor Noah, Tracee Ellis Ross, Damson Idris, Saweetie, Ciara, and Kendall Jenner, who loaned her 2014 G 500 Cabriolet for the event. M-B created a wonderland for G-Class activities that showcased classic vehicles, an enlarged lounge overlooking the water, celebrity DJs Chase B and Zack Bia, curated cuisines, a massive speaker system, and libations.

The G-Wagen’s trendy status in the community is highly respected. It’s viewed as a lifestyle vehicle for anyone ready to flex. Yet, few know of its actual capabilities. To comprehend the DNA and superpowers of the muscularly rugged but luxurious G-Class, one must visit Graz, Austria, where the utility is hand-built with precision. More importantly, Graz is home to the G-Class Experience Center, where proud owners and brand aficionados can play for a day with various G-Class models from the all-electric G 580 with EQ Technology to the stalwart G 63 AMG.



EQ represents Mercedes-Benz’s advanced electric vehicle platform. At the same time, Mercedes-AMG’s “One Man, One Engine” build philosophy brings new meaning to life as the powerful and pompous performance SUV blesses you with unmitigated bliss after every drive.

Last year alone, roughly 3,000 customers visited the G-Class adventure playground. The course consists of various stages and challenges, like attacking rocks and voyaging through the forest, a snack for the G-Class in its natural habitat. Covering 100,000 square meters, the one-day training session consists of:

• A welcome presentation and tech demo

• Three active on- and off-road stations

• Tour of the Magna factory where the G-Class is built

• Lunch and coffee breaks

• Off-road hot laps

Attendees will learn about the 45 years of G-Class history and the classical icons of a G-Class that have remained the same since day one, like the original square body, traditional door handles, and fender indicators, round headlights, the tailgate-mounted spare, and the authentic sound of the doors slamming shut.

Marquis Thomas, a Mercedes-Benz fanatic, shared how the G-Wagen compares to other performance or luxury SUVs such as the Range Rover HSE:

“It honestly doesn’t compare,” Thomas said. “The G-Class is literally in a class of its own.”

Thomas continued: “Whether a Land Rover, Escalade, or HUMMER, I’ve owned and driven some of the most prestigious SUVs money can buy. They all have their strengths, but the G-Class stands apart. The legendary utility is more than just an SUV; it’s an icon that blends uncompromising off-road performance with daily usability and unmatched character. That combination is why the G continues to represent the cornerstone of my fleet, and why I’ll always keep one in the collection.”

In accordance, his reverence for the G-Class brand is mirrored by millions around the globe. For more information and booking, make sure to visit the G-Class Experience Center. It’s where urban legends live.

