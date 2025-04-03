Mercedes-Benz Requesting Return Of Vehicle Shilo Sanders Has Purportedly Defaulted Payments On

Several months before filing for bankruptcy, Shilo Sanders agreed to make payments on a 2023 Mercedes-Benz, and due to nonpayment of the monthly agreement, the car company is requesting that the football player return the car to them.

According to USA Today, the University of Colorado Boulder football player who has placed his name in the upcoming NFL Draft allegedly owes more than $97,239 to the company that the car belongs to. Mercedes-Benz Financial Services states that he has not made any payments from December through February. They are requesting that Sanders provide the location of the car so they can retrieve it.

Sanders filed for bankruptcy in October 2023 after he was sued and, after not appearing in court, ordered to pay a default judgment of $11.89 million to a security guard who accused the football player of assaulting him in 2015. The Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing has made an automatic stay or hold on collection efforts against him. Yet, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services wants its money, citing that the car is losing value.

“The motor vehicle is depreciating in value, the contract is in default, and the movant (Mercedes Benz Financial Services) is being prevented by the automatic stay from exercising its remedies to repossess and liquidate its collateral, the motor vehicle,” said attorney Doug Koktavy, who is representing the creditor.

Even after Sanders signed the agreement for the vehicle, he continued to make payments until recently.

In March, a judge issued a limited protective order in favor of Shilo that states “designated discovery material may not be used for any other purpose” than for the merits of the ongoing case against him. Shilo’s attorney asked for the protective order asking that discovery evidence, including NIL (name, image, and likeness) business dealings, be kept from being disseminated so it wouldn’t end up on social media. According to the attorney, the information drawn could become part of a “smear campaign ” that could be used against him and affect future earnings for the football player after his bankruptcy ruling.

The prospective NFL player filed for bankruptcy protection after he allegedly assaulted a school security guard, John Darjean, when he was a 15-year-old high school student in 2015. According to Darjean, when he tried to take away Sanders’ mobile phone after being asked to do so by school officials, Sanders assaulted him, leading to permanent injuries. Darjean was awarded a default judgment of $11.89 million after Sanders failed to appear in court in 2022.

