Shilo Sanders Obtains Protective Order In Bankruptcy Trial The football player filed for bankruptcy after being ordered to pay a default judgment of $11.89 million for an alleged assault against a school security guard







In the continuation of a lawsuit in which Shilo Sanders was ordered to pay a default judgment to a school security guard for which he filed for bankruptcy, the judge issued a limited protective order that states “designated discovery material may not be used for any other purpose” than for the merits of this case.

According to USA Today, Judge Michael E. Romero responded to Sanders’ attorney, who requested a protective order asking that discovery evidence, including NIL (name, image, and likeness) business dealings, be kept from being disseminated so it wouldn’t end up on social media. According to the attorney, the information drawn could become part of a “smear campaign ” that could be used against him and affect future earnings for the football player after his bankruptcy ruling.

“We don’t want a situation where we’re producing bank statements from 2023, and now we see an Instagram post saying, `Oh look. Four times last month, instead of paying (Darjean), he went to go and get avocado toast,’” Sanders’ attorney, Keri Riley, said. “Does anybody care? We would hope not, but this is a case that is in the public sphere already.”

Sanders filed for bankruptcy protection after a school security guard, John Darjean, sued the NFL hopeful, who was a 15-year-old high schooler in 2015 when he, according to Darjean, allegedly assaulted the security guard after he tried to take away Sanders’ mobile phone after being asked to do so by school officials. Darjean claimed he was left with permanent injuries after the assault. He was awarded a default judgment of $11.89 million after Sanders failed to appear in court in 2022.

However, Darjean’s attorney, Ori Raphael, opposed the request because his client is owed the money, and he feels that Sanders should not get “extra” privacy protection in public bankruptcy court.

“Nothing is special about what he’s done,” Raphael told the judge. “Nothing makes him unique. The only thing that’s unique is he chose to be bankrupt and come to this court to say, `Oh, I’m special, so I shouldn’t have to reveal anything I’ve done.’ You chose this path. You have to, therefore, accept it. Same with the people who contracted with him. It’s the risk of doing business.”

The judge stated that designated discovery evidence may not be disseminated on social media unless it becomes a public court record.

