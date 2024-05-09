Beauty by Stacy Jackson Danessa Myricks Beauty Products Had Celebrities Glowing On Met Gala Red Carpet Danessa Myricks Beauty products were essential to complete Met Gala looks for Taraji P. Henson, Usher, Colman Domingo, and Lala Anthony.









Celebrities graced the 2024 Met Gala red carpet on May 6 with radiant looks, thanks to the exceptional artistry of celebrity makeup artists who committed to using the versatile products from Danessa Myricks Beauty, a brand founded by the self-taught makeup guru Danessa Myricks.

Myricks’ multifunctional cosmetics are a staple in the makeup kits of numerous A-listers and left Hollywood entertainers like Taraji P. Henson, Usher, and Colman Domingo with flawless, snatched faces during Monday’s event. “Our high-performing products give makeup artists and consumers alike the freedom to play outside the box,” Myricks stated on her website.

Henson’s makeup artist, Saisha Beechman, credited Danessa Myricks Beauty as essential for the actress’s stunning Met Gala look. “For @tarajiphenson ‘s look today, I wanted to go with pastel colors, especially pink, to bring out the subtle hombre of pinks in her gown,” she wrote on Instagram, detailing the beat.

She prepped the “Proud Mary” star’s face with the Yummy Skin Water before going in with a mixture of the Yummy Skin Tint #9 and Vision Cream Cover Palette, using W04 as her foundation color and working in W01 for her concealer throughout the T-zone. The Balm Contour was the next product to reach for to enhance dimension in the perimeter of Henson’s face and the bridge of her nose. Color Fix Pastels and the Yummy Skin Blush pulled the pink look together on her eyelids and cheekbones, topped off with Colorfix Clear Glaze.

BLACK ENTERPRISE was told via email that Myricks’ complexion products also delivered flawless male grooming applications for clients Colman Domingo and Usher.

Domingo’s makeup artist, Jamie Richmond, aimed for an all-day Met Gala glow, starting with hydration and the Yummy Skin Serum Skin Tint to master an even complexion. “Since this is the Met, we’re pushing his glow a bit and using Colorfix Liquid Metal in Licla Flame mixed with his skin tint to pop on the high points of his face,” Richmond said.

Usher’s makeup artist, Lola Okanlawon, praised the Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder, stating it “offers a transformative experience for male grooming, providing a flawless and natural look that enhances features without looking or feeling heavy.” Jaden Smith’s makeup artist, Pircilla Pae, also used the Blurring Balm Powder to achieve a soft matte look for the “Icon” rapper.

Other hit products in the male celebrities’ Met Gala routines included the Vision Cream Cover concealer, Yummy Skin Water Powder Serum, Colorfix Liquid Metal, Colorfix Mattes, and Nudes.

Aurora James’ and Lala Anthony’s flawless Met Gala faces were also achieved with Danessa Myricks Beauty products. While the makeup was a hit, some of the beauty brand’s tools made an appearance inside the Met Gala glam rooms. Serena Williams’ makeup artist reached for brushes from the brand’s collaboration with MyKitCo. Makeup artists also went to work with the Yummy Skin Velour Puff and Microfiber Velvet Sponge.

While the stars showcased Myricks’ brand at the exclusive event, the makeup pro said she initially launched her beauty line to challenge industry norms and offer products for all faces, especially those underrepresented or overlooked by mainstream brands.

