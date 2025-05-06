Women by Stacy Jackson Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Debut Baby No. 3 At Met Gala RiRi's baby bump was on full display as she arrived to the Met Gala







It’s baby number three for power couple Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who pulled up to the Met Gala Monday with news about the new addition to the family.

In celebration of the 2025 Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” Rihanna posed for photos in a pinstripe ensemble which styled what sources confirmed to TMZ, was a baby bump. Donning his own brand AGWE, A$AP Rocky, who is a co-chair of the gala this year, chatted with reporters about his partner’s look for the evening. Unsure of what the Fenty Beauty founder was going to pull up to the gala in, the rapper was clear on this — she was coming in whatever doesn’t “cover her baby hump.”

“It feels amazing, you know,” the proud father told reporters, according to the Associated Press. “It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ’cause we definitely happy, you know.”

Speculation surrounding the couple’s new baby surfaced after she stepped out in an all-gray fit, earlier in Manhattan on Monday. People noted that Rihanna’s separate arrival to this year’s Met Gala was almost an hour after the carpet ended. However, reporters were on full alert as the singer pulled up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and stunned in her black and gray corset look.

Rihanna on the Met Gala carpet 😍 https://t.co/AKJYJxdnUl — Fenty Headlines (@FentyHeadlines) May 6, 2025

“Honestly, it’s a blessing nonetheless,” Rocky told the AP. “Because you know how like some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people. But we’ve been seeing love for the most part. And we real receptive to that and appreciate that, you know what I mean? That’s love.”

Debuting a new baby during major events is a familiar habit of the Hollywood couple, who previously announced their last pregnancy with son Riot during Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance. Their first child, RZA, was born in May 2022.



