Hip-Hop and Fashion’s Fly Guy A$AP Rocky Covers Latest Issue Of Vogue

Harlem-bred Rakim Mayers, known to the world as A$AP Rocky, and co-founder of Harlem hip-hop group A$AP Mob, discussed his Harlem upbringing, his children, and his feelings on beating a gun charge earlier this year in an exclusive interview with Vogue magazine.

The conversation took place after a Los Angeles jury found A$AP Rocky not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. The fashionable lyricist was accused of shooting at a former friend and A$AP Mob group member, A$AP Relli, in Los Angeles in 2021.

“Shooting in Harlem today was surreal,” Rocky said. “It was like a dream come true.”

“What I was privy to and got to experience made me so lucky. I grew up with both parents; I got to see love. And being from Harlem, it just gives you this…pizzazz.”

While having dinner, Rocky mentioned his love for his children, RZA and Riot. He also briefly described the personalities of the children he has with his girlfriend, Rihanna.

“The older one, he stays to himself—he likes his books,” Rocky said of the older son, RZA. He then described the nature of RZA’s younger sibling, Riot.

“He likes to take stuff from his brother so his brother can chase him.”

Rocky was facing up to 24 years in prison after rejecting a plea agreement that would have placed him in prison for six months with a suspended seven-year sentence plus three years of probation. While attending an event at Soho House, he raised his glass for a toast to the people around him and acknowledged the court victory, stating he was happy to be with them, as opposed to the alternative path Los Angeles prosecutors wanted.

“I’m so glad to be here with all of you and not in jail.”

“I feel so blessed. I feel lucky. I feel happy. I feel joyful. I’m on a high. I’m going to enjoy it while it’s still here. It’s just beautiful.”

