Technology by Sidnee Michelle Meta’s $115M Workforce Training Initiative Offers Education In Skilled Trade To Build Data Centers The program, called America's Workforce Academy, will launch in Louisiana, Ohio, Indiana, and Texas.







Meta announced a $115 million workforce training initiative that will provide free skilled-trades education and employment opportunities for participants in four states as the company expands the infrastructure needed to support artificial intelligence technologies, Fox Business reports.

What is Meta’s new workforce initiative?

The program, called America’s Workforce Academy, will launch in Louisiana, Ohio, Indiana, and Texas. Meta said the initiative is intended to help address growing demand for workers needed to construct and maintain data centers and related facilities tied to the company’s AI investments.

“The AI revolution is bringing change but also historic opportunities. Skilled workers electrified rural America one pole at a time. They manned the factories that built the arsenal that won World War II. Now a new generation will pour the foundations and lay the fiber that secures American strength in this new age,” Dina Powell McCormick, Meta president and vice-chairman, said according to the outlet.

What trades are taught in America’s Workforce Academy?

Participants will receive specialized data center training in four core technical trades:

Fiber-optic installation

Electrical work

Welding

Plumbing

According to Meta, graduates will earn industry-recognized credentials through the National Center for Construction Education and Research and will be connected with employment opportunities supporting data center construction projects.

The announcement comes as technology companies continue investing billions of dollars in artificial intelligence infrastructure, escalating demand for skilled construction and technical workers. Experts have warned that labor shortages could complicate efforts to build new facilities as companies race to expand computing capacity.

How much does the program cost?

Meta said the academy will cover training costs and provide support services intended to help participants complete the program. The company did not immediately disclose how many workers it expects to train through the initiative.

The program will be developed in partnership with organizations including the National Center for Construction Education and Research, the National Urban League, the Associated Builders and Contractors, and commercial real estate services firm CBRE. Meta said the partners will assist with recruiting participants, delivering training, and connecting graduates with employers.

Company officials said the effort is part of a broader strategy to build a pipeline of workers capable of supporting the rapid growth of AI-related infrastructure across the United States.

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