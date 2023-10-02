Black School Teacher From Georgia Surprised With Brand New Home

*Originally Reported By Blacknews.com

Nationwide — Methany Thornton, an African American teacher from Marietta, Georgia, received a big surprise after closing on her new Habitat House as she was granted a fully furnished and decorated house for her and her family.

When they first stepped inside, Thornton and her husband, Kelcey, along with her daughter and two grandsons, couldn’t believe their eyes. The furnished rooms made them feel right at home.

According to the Habitat for Humanity Northwest Metro Atlanta, the iTHINK Community Foundation of iTHINK Financial made the home dedication possible. The credit union, Berkadia, also handed over a $500 check that they could use when they needed some other things for their new place.

Jessica Gill, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta, mentioned that it took a lot of teamwork to make this home dedication happen. She stressed that living near your workplace is important for a strong community.

“It took a lot of partners to bring this accomplishment to fruition today,” Gill told WSBTV. “Living where you work is a key component in building community, and partnerships like this one are fundamental to make local homeownership achievable, as well as thanking the public servants who serve us and our children.”

Thornton isn’t just an ordinary teacher. She’s a Social Emotional Learning Teacher and a Cheer and Lacrosse coach at Marietta Middle School, where she has been working for over 6 years.

Before this wonderful turn of events, her family resided in Cartersville in a townhouse without a yard. Now they’ve moved into a more spacious home and she is just minutes away from her work.

On her special day, many of her students came together to express their support and appreciation for her unwavering dedication. Thornton describes her passion for “paying it forward” as a teacher.

“Thank you for all that you do in the community for people like me,” said Thornton. “You truly are God-sent, and I pray that as you continue to bless others, God will bless you even more.”

RELATED CONTENT: North Carolina Teacher Everlene Davis Dedicated Almost 70 Years Of Her Life To Teach Children