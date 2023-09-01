Skee Yee! Teachers Uses Sexxy Red Lyrics to Get Her Students’ Attention

With more millennials taking up space in the teaching profession, we’re seeing more cool and innovative ways educators are connecting with their students.

One educator dominating the #TeachersofTikTok hashtag has gone viral for how she used Sexxy Red lyrics to catch her students’ attention. In a video shared on Thursday, August 31, the teacher, who goes by @IAmMemori on TikTok, used a little “SkeeYee” to address her classroom.

“Day 2 of the school year! 😏 Students: “This one hits!” Me: Chiillleeeee 😂🤦🏾‍♀️ #teachersoftiktok,” she captioned her post.

The clip shows Ms. Memori referencing the hook of Sexxy Redd’s latest hit single “SkeeYee,” which clearly resonates with her young scholars. One look at the educator’s TikTok page shows off her pride in teaching and finding new, fresh ways to instruct her lessons.

In a video shared back in April, Ms. Memori shared a clip from one of her math lessons where she used engaging hand gestures to teach her students linear equations.

The Teacher of TikTok has been receiving praise and support from her more than 175,000 followers who enjoy watching how she engages with her students.

“Where was she when I was in school! Someone give this woman a RISE! SHE IS KILLIN IT!” one user wrote.

“I love it . We need more teachers like you,” added someone else.

Others even thanked the educator for teaching them a useful tip for mastering linear equations.

“I am a 31-year-old grown woman and I am just really understanding this thanks to you. Wow,” one person shared.

“Damn I’m in College and this helped me,” added someone else.

Meanwhile, who would have thought a Sexxy Redd song could aid in the classroom? Proof of why you can never doubt the power of hip-hop.

