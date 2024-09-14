HBCU by Mary Spiller MetLife Sponsors Toyota HBCUNY Football Classic, Reinforces Commitment To HBCUs The MetLife Stadium will host a Morehouse College versus Howard University football game to kick off homecoming week.







The MetLife Foundation announced its partnership with the Toyota HBCUNY Classic on Sept. 12. In its commitment to support HBCU students, Metlife’s new sponsorship is a step in its enduring initiative to bolster inclusive economic mobility for underserved and marginalized communities around the world.

The HBCUNY event on Sept. 14 will center on a highlight anticipated Football match between Howard University and Morehouse College at the MetLife Stadium to kick off the start of HBCU homecoming week. The game will feature rousing drumline performances as well as a battle of the bands between the schools during halftime.

The HBCUNY Classic takes place across multiple days and focuses on celebrating the Black culture and communities of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Outside of this event, MetLife Foundation has contributed over $1 billion to the communities that they serve and has continuously built a history of supporting economic mobility through access to education for thousands of HBCU students.

Chief Marketing Officer at MetLife Michael Roberts said in a press release, “MetLife’s sponsorship of the Toyota HBCUNY Classic presented by Walmart is a testament to its long-standing history of supporting HBCUs through organizations like UŃCF. We are proud that MetLife had the vision almost eight decades ago to support HBCUs and we remain dedicated to building more confident futures through access to quality education.”

Albert Williams, president and CEO of the producers of the Classic, Sports Eleven05 LLC, expressed his gratitude. “We extend our thanks to MetLife for their ongoing support of the Toyota HBCUNY Classic, the world’s largest HBCU homecoming hosted at MetLife Stadium. We deeply appreciate MetLife’s partnership in uplifting our students and championing HBCUs,” he said.

During the live broadcast of the football game on CNBC, MetLife has planned to show an in-broadcast segment to highlight its continued commitment to its cause. The segment will highlight the organization’s 78-year partnership with UNCF and will feature Warren Williams, regional director at UNCF, and Reginald Goins, a former UNCF scholarship recipient and graduate of two HBCUs. The video will show the undeniable importance of supporting HBCU students as they move on to make an impact on their communities in the future.

In addition to MetLife sponsoring the HBCUNY game, the Foundation has also recently granted a total of $2.5 million to several different HBCU-related initiatives, including their scholarship: the MetLife Foundation Legacy Endowed Scholarship at UNCF. It provides yearly need-based scholarships to college students who attend HBCUs and major in STEM, business, and finance accounting.

RELATED CONTENT: MetLife Offers Tips on Managing Love and Money