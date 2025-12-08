News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Metro Atlanta County Using ‘Master’s Rule’ For Homeowners To Rent Tax-Free During World Cup Fayette County in Metro Atlanta will use the "Master's Rule" tax code for homeowners to rent out their properties tax-free.







One county in Metro Atlanta will use a special rule to help homeowners get an extra boost of income during the upcoming World Cup.

Fayette County wants local homeowners to take advantage of the influx of visitors to Atlanta as the city hosts the FIFA World Cup next summer. With hotels and other short-term rentals expected to sell out as millions watch the games, Fayette County homeowners can also get into the accommodation game.

Homeowners can list their own residences as available lodging options and get a tax break for doing so. Through a federal tax code called “Master’s Rule,” homeowners can rent their homes for up to 14 nights a year without paying any state or federal taxes on the income made.

County officials made the announcement months in advance to prepare locals for the soccer fans flocking to the area. Furthermore, they want homeowners to cash in on this money-making opportunity that also helps address a potential lodging shortage throughout the metro area.

“I want people to understand the gravity and magnitude of how big it will be when the World Cup comes to Atlanta,” shared Eric Dial, head of Fayette Forward, to WSB-TV.

The city is already prepping interested renters through a new platform, SoccerHousingBureau.com, as homeowners already put their houses on the rental market. To get on the site, local homeowners must register their properties and prepare the homes through a rental checklist provided by the Bureau.

Afterward, they will be matched with qualified guests and earn money from a short-term rental opportunity through the Master’s Rule.

Properties around Fayette County appear especially marketable given their proximity to the U.S. Soccer Federation’s new headquarters and training center. For fans who want to stay near the action, homes in this vicinity make prime rental options. Furthermore, the county’s suburban landscape features larger homes that accommodate larger parties more comfortably.

To apply, homeowners must pay a $30 application fee, plus a 5% listing fee on all bookings. Suggested rental rates can range from the mid $400s to upwards of $15,000 a night for homes with five or more bedrooms. Premiums can be added to the nightly rate for homes with exceptional amenities, such as pools, hot tubs, and golf carts.

Atlanta will host eight matches for the FIFA World Cup, including one semfinal, starting on June 15.

